CASE MANAGER 2

Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD)





Address: Statewide Opportunities

Compensation: $43,311.84 - $46,805.62 Annually*

*This includes the Critical Service Premium Stipend, paid until June 24, 2022.

Base Salary - $39,374.40 - $42,550.56 + 10% Critical Services Stipend Grade: 17

Closing Date: Open Until Filled

Would you like to be part of an amazing culture that helps Arizonans reach their full potential through providing services to support them? The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) is looking for individuals that are committed to service, community, and teamwork.



The Department of Economic Security, Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD), is seeking an experienced and highly motivated individual to join our team as a Case Manager 2. DDD provides individuals with developmental disabilities, and their families, services and supports that are flexible, high quality, and member driven. These services provide individuals with opportunities to exercise their rights and responsibilities of independent decision-making and engagement in the community.

• Drive a vehicle to conduct onsite visits to members’ homes, schools and/or program sites to develop relationships and to discuss service needs and supports

• Develop, write, review, monitor and evaluate Individual Support Plan (ISP) in accordance with mandated timeliness and document individual progress and concerns, and complete appropriate referrals to community agencies

• Research community for available resources to meet needs identified in ISP and to inform member of resource options

• Facilitate meetings and program visits to assist with member/family choices; Complete referrals for assessed/covered services

• Collaborate with community agencies to provide assistance and support to members and families in crisis

• Knowledge of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

• Knowledge of medical and behavioral health issues and terminology

• Knowledge of methods, procedures, and techniques used in the development of Individual Support Plans (ISP)

• Knowledge of Federal and State statutes and agency policies and procedures relating to the care and assistance for individuals with developmental disabilities

• Knowledge of principles and practices of case management

• Skills in oral and written communication

• Skills in developing, evaluating, and maintaining member service plans

• Skills in interviewing, counseling, and interacting with members and family members

• Skills in problem identification and resolution

• Ability to work independently and within diverse work teams

• Ability to document case files and information within required/mandated timelines

• Ability to maintain confidentiality

N/A

• Candidate must be an Arizona licensed Registered Nurse in good standing OR possess a Bachelor Degree in Social Work (SW), OR Psychology, Special Education or Counseling AND have at least one (1) year experience providing case management services to persons who are elderly and/or persons with physical or developmental disabilities and/or members determined to have a Serious Mental illness (SMI); OR candidate must have a minimum of two (2) years’ experience providing case management services to persons who are elderly and/or persons with physical or developmental disabilities and/or members determined to have a Serious Mental illness (SMI)

• A Bachelor’s Degree in Human Service, Behavioral Science or related field AND have at least one (1) year experience providing case management services to persons who are elderly and/or persons with physical or developmental disabilities and/or members determined to have a Serious Mental illness (SMI) OR have at least three (3) years’ experience working with or for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities

• Successfully complete the Electronic Employment Eligibility Verification Program (E-Verify), applicable to all newly hired State employees.

• Arizona Level 1 Clearance Card is required

• Requires a valid state-issued driver’s license

• Successfully pass background and reference checks; employment is contingent upon completion of the above-mentioned process and the agency’s ability to reasonably accommodate any restrictions.

We offer a competitive benefits package that is unmatched by the private sector and a culture that encourages team success and advocates for personal advancement.

-Affordable Health, Dental, Vision and Life and Disability Insurance

-10 holidays per year

-Paid Vacation and Sick time off - start earning it your 1st day

-Eligible to participate in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program (must meet qualifications)

-Contribute to, and participate in the Arizona State Retirement System

-Ride Share and Public Transit Subsidy

-Career Advancement Opportunities

-Tuition reimbursement

-Opportunity to work remotely (home office) on an ad-hoc basis



*Critical Services Premium Pay Stipend



This position may be eligible to receive a temporary stipend of 10% in addition to base pay beginning in December 2021. If eligible, the temporary stipend amount will be calculated using the employee's base rate of pay and will be reflected in each paycheck. It is anticipated that this temporary stipend will be available through June 24, 2022.

For a complete list of benefits provided by The State of Arizona, please visit our benefits page

State employees are required to participate in the Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS), the State sponsored retirement contribution plan and the Long-Term Disability (LTD) program after a 27-week waiting period. The ASRS defined benefit plan provides for life-long income upon retirement. You will also have the option to participate in a voluntary deferred compensation program to take advantage of tax-deferred retirement investments.

On, or shortly after, your first day of work you will be provided with additional information about the available insurance plans, enrollment instructions, submission deadlines and effective dates.

