ELIGIBILITY INTERVIEWER

Division of Benefits & Medical Eligibility (DBME)

Family Assistance Administration (FAA)

Phoenix Customer Care Center



Job Location:

Address: 8620 North 22nd Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85021

Posting Details:

Salary: $18.6159 ($38,721.07 Annually)

Grade: 18

Closing Date: Open Until Filled

Job Summary:

Are you ready to make a difference in someone’s life? Are you ready for a rewarding full-time position (40 hours per week) with comprehensive paid training, and great benefits? As an Eligibility Interviewer, you will determine eligibility for Arizonans in need of Nutrition Assistance, Medical Assistance and/or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. This is an ideal position for an individual who is highly motivated, has decision-making skills, can work independently and multi-task in a fast-paced call center environment, and can provide quality interaction and communication with our clients. If you are passionate about making Arizona stronger by helping Arizonans reach their full potential, we want to see you join our team!!! This position is in the office.

Job Duties:

The ideal candidate will be responsible for: Provide excellent customer service to our clients in a fast-paced call center environment.



Exhibit reliable attendance to successfully complete paid training and be successful in this position.



Exhibit skill and diplomacy in working with clients facing challenging and personal situations.



Collect and gather information to conduct interviews to make eligibility determinations for medical, food, and financial assistance.



Complete the application process, while entering data on a computer and accessing multiple screens.



Verify client information by interacting with internal and external customers, and federal, state, and local entities.



Adhere to agency standards in a high-volume call center, measured by metrics and standards related to service levels, accuracy, and timeliness.



Commit to ongoing learning of program policies and procedures and the ability to apply accordingly.

Pre-Employment Requirements:

Must have a High School Diploma or equivalent.



Must have one (1) year of direct customer service experience in person or on phones.

Benefits:

The Arizona Department of Economic Security offers a comprehensive benefits package to include: Career Advancement & Employee Development Opportunities



Flexible schedules to create a work/life balance



Tuition Reimbursement



Participation in the Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS)



10 paid holidays per year



Stipend Opportunities



Infant at Work Program



RideShare and Public Transit Subsidy



Affordable Medical, Dental, and Vision



Life and Disability Insurance

For a complete list of benefits provided by The State of Arizona, please visit our benefits page

Retirement:

State employees are required to participate in the Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS), the State sponsored retirement contribution plan and the Long-Term Disability (LTD) program after a 27-week waiting period. The ASRS defined benefit plan provides for life-long income upon retirement. You will also have the option to participate in a voluntary deferred compensation program to take advantage of tax-deferred retirement investments.



On, or shortly after, your first day of work you will be provided with additional information about the available insurance plans, enrollment instructions, submission deadlines and effective dates.

