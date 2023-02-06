Thank you
Are you ready to make a difference in someone’s life? Are you ready for a rewarding full-time position (40 hours per week) with comprehensive paid training, and great benefits? As an Eligibility Interviewer, you will determine eligibility for Arizonans in need of Nutrition Assistance, Medical Assistance and/or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. This is an ideal position for an individual who is highly motivated, has decision-making skills, can work independently and multi-task in a fast-paced call center environment, and can provide quality interaction and communication with our clients. If you are passionate about making Arizona stronger by helping Arizonans reach their full potential, we want to see you join our team!!! This position is in the office.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for:
The Arizona Department of Economic Security offers a comprehensive benefits package to include:
State employees are required to participate in the Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS), the State sponsored retirement contribution plan and the Long-Term Disability (LTD) program after a 27-week waiting period. The ASRS defined benefit plan provides for life-long income upon retirement. You will also have the option to participate in a voluntary deferred compensation program to take advantage of tax-deferred retirement investments.
For questions about this career opportunity, please contact Meracle Cothron at mcothron@azdes.gov.
